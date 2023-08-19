95% of bracelets and watch bands contain harmful bacteria

The pandemic has made it clear that we must wash and sanitize our hands frequently. But, how often do we sanitize our smartwatch strap or bracelet?

researchers Florida Atlantic University Examine wristbands of different materials to identify risks associated with harboring potentially harmful pathogenic bacteria. Even though we wear them daily, regular cleaning of these bracelets often gets overlooked.

The study looked at wristbands made of plastic, rubber, cloth, leather, and metal (gold and silver) to see if there was a link between the material and the spread of bacteria. Using standard microbiological tests, the researchers noted the types and distribution of bacteria on the bracelets’ surfaces. They also evaluated the effectiveness of three disinfectant solutions: textile disinfectant spray, 70% ethanol, and apple cider vinegar.

picture : Menduca et al. / Fau

The results published in the journal Developments in infectious diseasesWe suggest that next time you’re shopping for a bracelet, choose gold or silver. 95% of the bracelets were contaminated. Fabric wristbands had the highest bacterial load, followed by plastic, rubber, and leather wristbands. Minerals contain little or no bacteria.

“Plastic and rubber wristbands may provide a more favorable environment for bacteria to grow, as porous surfaces tend to attract and colonize bacteria,” said the study’s lead author.

The researchers found bacteria from the genus staphylococcus; In 85% of bracelets and pseudo In 30%, both are common on the skin. The participants’ wristbands in the gym showed a higher staph load, confirming the need for disinfection of smartwatches and wristbands after exercise. But intestinal bacteria are also found coli In 60% of bracelets.

The study revealed that the disinfectant spray and 70% ethanol are highly effective, with a kill rate of 99.99% in 30 seconds. Apple cider vinegar is not as strong, requiring two minutes of application to reduce the number of bacteria.

The study concluded that other common devices, such as headphones and smartphones, should be studied in a similar way.