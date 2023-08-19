Apple is preparing to officially launch its new smartphones

A new registration will confirm the iPhone 15 model number, one of the last preparations for the September event.

iPhone 15 has already been officially registered

We’re already closer to the month than any fan of Apple and technology in general would expectSeptember. It’s already an open secret that Apple will have the ultimate presentation event, and we already have indications that it’s getting ready to launch its new smartphones and more devices.

At the moment, we know that Apple will launch its new iPhone 15, which will now be manufactured in India. In fact, there are already official records of The model number of the new generation iPhone in the EastThen we give you all the details about the maximum event.

iPhone 15: Its registration number looks official.

The last details of the September max event begin. Apple needs to finish the latest updates of its releases, including registration of new models. As mentioned MySmartPriceCupertino has already registered a new model with the Indian authorities:

An “Apple smartphone with model number A3094” appeared in the Indian Standards Bureau’s database this week. While the listing itself doesn’t confirm exactly which device it is, an unused “Apple smartphone” that appears at this time of year likely represents one of the iPhone 15 models.

This news was also confirmed by a well-known medium in the Apple world as 9to5Mac. They stated that Apple’s number is valid and that the company has started preparing all of its infrastructure for the event in September.

This comes nearly one year after an unused “Apple smartphone” appeared in the same Indian regulatory database prior to the launch of the iPhone 14 last year. This model turned out to be the iPhone 14 standard, and the regulatory database was eventually updated along with the rest of the iPhone 14 lineup.

In reality, In one of the iOS 16 betas, the model number A3094 is listed as compatibleas well as the new Airpods status icon, so we assume that a new model of wireless headphones will be presented at the September event, or at least the rumored new version with a USB-C input.

How will the new supply of the iPhone be?

The past two years have been difficult for Apple in terms of supply.. Between business problems and the pandemic, Apple hasn’t been able to fully meet orders for new iPhones for the Christmas season.

Both sources also mention that Apple’s supply will also make changes, as the models will now be shipping from India and China:

Just today, an independent report revealed that Apple has also started producing the iPhone 15 in India, joining the production underway in China. Apple’s goal is to ship iPhone 15 models from India and China at the same time this year, though it’s not yet clear if it will achieve that goal this year.

Apple is starting to prepare for its excellent launch in September. Featured devices could be the new iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and more. We invite you to continue reading the web for the latest news about September, the month of Apple.