April 21, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

WhatsApp, steps to mark messages as unread without apps

WhatsApp, steps to mark messages as unread without apps

Roger Rehbein April 21, 2022 2 min read

What is the platform instant message Do you use it to keep in touch with friends and family? If your answer is The WhatsAppThis is not unusual as this is one of the most used apps by millions of people around the world.

whether to send Messages, photos, videos, make video calls, and send voice memos, posting statuses, etc., the ways to stay in touch are numerous. One of its many advantages is that it Update continuously.

WhatsApp, steps to mark messages as unread without apps. Photo: Pixabay

How to mark a WhatsApp message as unread

On this occasion, we tell you how you can Mark the WhatsApp message as “unread”, Either because you accidentally opened it or because it’s important and you need to read it more carefully at another time.

The good news is that this feature is available for both systems iOS and Android, And you don’t need to download any app that puts your personal data at risk, plus it’s very easy to do.

It is important to note that even if you mark the message as unread, it will appear to the person who sent it to you as if you have already done so, this is just a reminder to respond to an important message at another time more calmly or to read it again.

You can also read: WhatsApp, so you can hide the “last contact” of certain contacts

The steps that you should follow if you have an Android operating system are:

  • Enter WhatsApp
  • Select the chat in which you have pending messages
  • Click the three dots in the upper right corner
  • Select the option “Mark as unread”
  • A green circle will automatically appear as if you have a notification in that conversation

You can also read: WhatsApp: It is now possible to interact with emojis in messages

If you have an iPhone, the steps you should follow are:

  • Enter WhatsApp
  • Find the chat where you want to flag the message
  • Swipe the conversation to the right
  • Two options will appear: Select the “Unread” option
  • You can also make a total swipe, so the conversation will be marked as unread automatically

For more information, follow our section Technique.

Degree in Social Communication, Graduated from Autonomous University of Yucatan. Worked in various media in Merida, Yucatan. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

More

See also  NASA Releases New Panoramic Image of Milky Way Center | Present

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Did they give you free mobile data for WhatsApp? It’s a scam

April 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

WhatsApp | 2022 | How do you know who talks to your partner the most | Applications | Smart phones | Android | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

April 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

6 tricks to customize the home screen of your Samsung Galaxy

April 17, 2022 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

WhatsApp, steps to mark messages as unread without apps

April 21, 2022 Roger Rehbein
6 min read

Is it useful to wear only a mask while traveling?

April 21, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Real Spain is at the top and Platense is still alive

April 21, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Statement by Presidents Johnson and Bayer on the launch of the Decadal Survey for Planetary Science and Astrobiology

April 21, 2022 Zera Pearson