April 22, 2022

Did you run out of battery to use WhatsApp? how to solve it

Roger Rehbein April 22, 2022

If you are one of those who live connected The WhatsApp send Messages, photos, videos, and voice memos Or even making video calls with your contacts, surely one of the main problems you face is that mobile phone battery lasts for you a little bit of time.

So that this doesn’t happen to you and you end up turning off your phone and leaving you cut off from the outside world, here are some tips that will help you save battery While using WhatsApp, note.

How to save battery while using WhatsApp

The first thing you should know is that you don’t need third party apps to make this happen, what you can do now is:

1. Activate dark mode: To achieve this, the first thing you should do is open the application on the phone, search for the application menu button, click on “Settings” and “Chats”, select the option that says “Theme”, and then select the “Dark” option at the end.

2. Restrict background actions: You should know that on Android devices, you can apply battery optimizations from Settings. The steps you must follow to achieve this are:

  • Go to settings
  • Find the apps you want to improve and make sure the option is checked.

This way the Android will run in the background as appropriate for the operating system, you can also deselect the option if you don’t want it to do so.

Done, now your cell phone battery will have better performance and you will not run out of battery to use WhatsApp for a good part of the day. Remember that you can deactivate the options whenever you want so that your phone will go back to how it was before.

