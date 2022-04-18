April 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Did they give you free mobile data for WhatsApp? It's a scam

Did they give you free mobile data for WhatsApp? It’s a scam

Roger Rehbein April 18, 2022 2 min read

The WhatsApp It is one of the main and most famous platforms instant messageThat’s why millions of people around the world use Dario to stay in touch whether through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice notes, etc.

For this reason, it has also become the medium of choice for scammers To commit scam, sending a message with a link is easy and no fancy technological tools are needed, which makes many people fall victim to it.

Did they give you free mobile data for WhatsApp? It is fraud. Photo: Pixabay

New scam on WhatsApp

Recently, a new type of fraud was released in this way, a message that steals your data and the data of your contacts, as well as installs malware that affects the security of your information.

The message being sent offers users to win a 50GB package of mobile data for surfing the web, as part of the supposed anniversary celebration of WhatsApp.

You can also read: WhatsApp, these are all the new functions that will be available

Below is a link that, when clicked, opens a page in the browser that pretends to be the official WhatsApp website and even contains false comments from people claiming to have won this promotion, giving it more credibility.

When the user clicks on this link, his data is extracted, since it is assumed that to win, it is necessary to share his phone number and send the same message to 12 contacts or WhatsApp groups to “get” the free 50 GB.

You can also read: WhatsApp: It is now possible to interact with emojis in messages

In this way, personal data is stolen as users are redirected to different pages, which steal data or install viruses. Therefore, the most recommended thing, if you receive this message, is to delete it and not click on it.

For more information, follow our section Technique.

Degree in Social Communication, Graduated from Autonomous University of Yucatan. Worked in various media in Merida, Yucatan. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

More

See also  Astronomers Discover a New Type of Supernova That Will Uncover a Medieval Mystery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

WhatsApp | 2022 | How do you know who talks to your partner the most | Applications | Smart phones | Android | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

April 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

6 tricks to customize the home screen of your Samsung Galaxy

April 17, 2022 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

NASA tests the Artemis lunar rocket before launch

April 17, 2022 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Did they give you free mobile data for WhatsApp? It’s a scam

April 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Reinaldo Rueda, the favorite to lead the Honduran national team towards the 2026 World Cup

April 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

MIR Family and Pediatric Employment Exchange: What does it look like?

April 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

This is the song that Luis Miguel rejected and that Bebe Aguilar succeeded in

April 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon