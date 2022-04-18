April 18, 2022

WhatsApp | 2022 | How do you know who talks to your partner the most | Applications | Smart phones | Android | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

April 18, 2022

There are many people currently waiting for messages from . With it you can send between photos, videos, GIFs, stickers and all kinds of memes. Do you know how to know who is talking to your friend or partner the most? So use this simple trick..

How is it? Best of all, it is not necessary to download any third party application that in most cases tends to access your personal information and even your contact list from . To find out, follow these steps.

How do you know who your partner talks to on WhatsApp the most?

  • The first thing will be to enter the WhatsApp of the said person.
  • Now go to the Settings section.
  • There you should click on the “Storage and Data” option.
  • In this section, go to “Manage Storage”.
So you can really see who your partner or friend is talking about the most on WhatsApp. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)
  • It will now start loading a list of people you’ve talked to.
  • At that moment, you will notice that the first name that appears in the entire list is the one that your partner or friend talks to the most.
  • You will check this because it has more weight and therefore more exchange of messages.

How can I hide my name in WhatsApp groups?

  • The first thing will be to enter this site .
  • Select what is in the box and copy it.
  • At that moment you should enter WhatsApp.
  • Click on Settings and from there on Profile.
  • You will be given the option to edit your name.
  • At that time, the previously copied text should be pasted.
