WhatsApp has been updated and now it finally allows you to edit captions for photos and videos – Enseñame de Ciencia

A few months ago a new feature was launched It allows you to edit messages sent via WhatsApp up to 15 minutes later. However, previously limited to text messages only, this feature has just received an update and finally WhatsApp allows you to edit captions for photos, videos, GIFs, and documents. Want to start taking advantage of this functionality? Keep reading that in this article I will tell you all the details.

WhatsApp has been updated and now it finally allows you to edit captions for photos and videos

According to the specialized medium WABetaInfoIn the latest updates to WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and the TestFlight app, and WhatsApp for Android from the Google Play Store, the social networking company is already rolling out the feature that lets you edit media content descriptions extensively. sender. That’s right, thanks to this function, it is finally possible to edit a multimedia caption, which is already available to some users.

To make use of this feature, the steps to follow are exactly the same as how to edit text, you just have to select it and then click on Edit. If you are not aware of this functionality, we will see how to do it step by step:

Make sure to download and install the latest WhatsApp update. Open WhatsApp. Send multimedia content with a description in an individual or group chat. Select the message “Edit” should appear. Type the new text or corrections you want. Click the confirmation icon when done. If done correctly, the caption will appear with a modified label.

In the following screenshots we can see how multimedia content footer editing works. As you can see, it is a simple procedure, if the edit option does not appear, update the WhatsApp application, and if it does not appear yet, you will simply have to wait for the next few days.

As with texts, this functionality allows users up to 15 minutes to edit the footer of multimedia content after it has been sent, so that you can correct any errors, change the message, or add more information. It’s also important to remember that whenever you edit, it will be marked as edited, that way the recipient will be able to see that the message has been edited, but won’t be able to view previous versions. As always, any media files and changes you make while editing text will be protected by end-to-end encryption.

In my opinion, this is an important function because it allows us to correct from simple misspellings to adding additional context to the message. When this happened, the message was usually deleted, something that can now simply be modified. You already know what this function is, it’s time to take advantage of it!