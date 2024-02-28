6 factors that predict whether you will have a healthy and happy old age, according to Harvard University

We all know Robert Waldingerthe current director of the largest study on Human happiness Made by Harvard university We have been collecting data from nearly a thousand people for more than 80 years. But various experts have already passed in his direction. one of them, George Vaillant. “When I started school, no one cared Sympathy or connection. But the key to Healthy aging They are relationships“Relationships, relationships,” he says. He is an expert on healthy aging, and he is Vaillant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School As well as the director of research at Brigham Hospital. Your book Aging well It is a pioneering work in the study of relationships between… Longevity and happiness. The prominent psychiatrist, expert on happiness and satisfaction in adulthood and old age, points out 6 factors that predict whether a person will experience healthy aging.
6 factors that predict healthy aging according to Harvard University
the 6 factors Which determines Healthy aging They act as a predictor of healthy and happy longevity. So all of them Accessible to anyone Who wants to improve his lifestyle. It doesn't matter how old you are. We always have time to make things better. The more factors, the more Possibilities To have a long and happy life. These are the tips that a Harvard professor gave to graduates when they asked him what they could do to ensure a Happy old age:
- Train your intelligence on Dealing with difficult situations. “Life isn't easy,” Vaillant points out. “Terrible things happen to everyone. You have to stay healthy sense of humorGive something of yourself to others, do friends Who is younger than you, learns new things and I listen“.
- Act in a way He has altruismThroughout your life, it is a passport to happy, healthy aging.
- Yes Do you smokestop doing that. Do not consume too Alcohol Excessively or in a way that makes you ashamed of yourself.
- Stay physically active: He walksOr run, mow the lawn, play tennis or golf. And don't forget to take care of yourself Weight.
- Find one Stable couple Before the age of fifty is key because it helps you develop Deep relationships Quality.
- continued Always trainingAs long as your intelligence allows it. Then when you retire Stay creativeDo things you've never done before and learn to play again.
