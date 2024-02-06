5 small changes in your daily routine that will make you happier

The secret to happiness does not exist in itself, but rather there are many habits that can affect us directly, and which we may not pay enough attention to. Especially in your daily routine, where small changes can make a difference.

Before and after in your well-being.

It is clear that we cannot always be in a good mood, or have optimism as our daily ally, since then

Gray days also have a place in our lives. But, even if it is there, you can always face it with a different attitude and perspective, and can also work on that to achieve success.

1. Take care of your body and mind



It has been proven that physical activity activates our bodies and produces serotonin, which…

It is the happiness hormone. Moving daily is essential to feeling better about ourselves. If you are one of those who do not find a traditional gym attractive, there are thousands of alternatives to choose from.

You can exercise in small groups, where you feel more comfortable and you can even meet new people, such as Pilates or yoga. Or simply, if it's a sunny day in your city, you can always resort to walking in the street or park, since…

Outdoor sports are highly recommended.

On the other hand, taking care of our minds is no less important. In fact, even more so, because it can play very bad tricks on us. You must manage aspects such as frustration or loneliness, know how far you can go and set realistic goals, as well as learn how to…

Get to know yourself and enjoy spending time alone. Loving yourself is the starting point for achieving personal well-being.

2. Work on your personal relationships



Taking care of friendships or family relationships is essential to being happier. Even if you know how to be alone, everyone needs to have people around them who help them.

Serves as support in difficult timesOr with whom we can vent after a bad day.

We also have to work on communication, to know the other person's needs and for them to know our needs as well. Empathy is the key to a good foundation.

Know how to put yourself in someone else's place It's not always easy, but it is undoubtedly a great step in personal growth.

3. Be grateful



How many times have we used the phrase “everything happens to me”? It is a way of complaining about some injustice that we believe fate has given us undeservedly. But in reality, it is

Our reaction to not knowing how to manage a setback.

Good way to

Seeing the positive side of your life is a diary. It is a daily practice based on answering questions such as: “What is the best thing that happened to you today?”, “Tell me 5 positive things about your day” or “What made you happy?” However, even though something unpleasant happens, you know how to see the good side of small details and you will realize that good things always happen to you.

4. Achieve your goals



Setting goals is

A very good way to feel goodEven if it's unrelated things like organizing the closet or changing the sheets. The key is not to fall into procrastination, because this usually leads to feelings of guilt for not doing what we should.

There is a good way to manage this point

Write down everything you want to do every day During the day. As the day goes on, you'll cross off the tasks on your list, and see before bed whether you've accomplished everything you set out to do.

5. Learn to relax



This point is very important, and perhaps it is the least we apply in our daily routine. Maybe due to the pressures of work, childcare and the hustle and bustle of everyday life, we think we don't have time to stop, but we can always do so.

Even if it's only 5 minutes.

Take a moment to yourself, to close your eyes and let your mind go blank. You can do this through meditation, lying down or sitting cross-legged, with relaxing music or in complete silence. This practice is very good for

Expel bad thoughts And know yourself better.