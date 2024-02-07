The mental well-being of older people is related to their social evaluation

People aged 60 or over experience significant changes biologically, psychologically, physically, and even economically. These changes sometimes negatively affect their quality of life, and it is necessary to address them preventively, said Karina Cerezo Huerta, member of the Psychology Clinic at the Comprehensive Health Center of the Autonomous University of Puebla (UPAEP).

The psychologist stressed the importance of treating problems such as depression and cognitive decline, which are common problems in this age group. He pointed this out Depression affects about 10 percent of older people, while cognitive decline, with symptoms such as memory loss and difficulty performing daily tasks, affects about seven percent.

Karina Cerezo warned against the tendency to attribute these symptoms to stress, stressing the importance of distinguishing between different psychological states. Moreover, he highlighted that cognitive decline can be seen as an opportunity for timely intervention and prevention of more serious complications, such as dementia.

When referring to the demographic situation in Mexico, he noted that nonetheless There are currently about 600,000 elderly people, and this number is expected to triple by 2050.Therefore, he highlighted the need to prepare for this reality and provide preventive and comprehensive care services for this population.

It also highlighted the importance Work activity in the lives of older people as a protective factor against depression. He stressed that the quality of said activity and recognition of the wisdom and experience of older people are essential for their mental well-being..

Cerezo Huerta stressed that depression ranks first in terms of prevalence among older people around the world, affecting 10% of this population. He stressed that factors such as disease prognosis, retirement, neurochemical and neurological changes associated with aging, as well as internal and external factors, could contribute to this problem.

He explained that anxiety is also a problem that occurs among the elderly and is manifested in constant worry about the uncertain future, which leads to fatigue and mental exhaustion. He also pointed out the importance of addressing the cognitive decline that affects eight percent of this sector, with symptoms such as memory complaints, cognitive slowness, and difficulty solving tasks.

He stressed that older populations do not often seek help for various reasons, including economic factors, lack of specialized services, cultural resistance, and the desire to maintain autonomy. In addition, the stigma associated with the idea of ​​needing psychological help can be a major obstacle.

Karina Cerezo stressed the importance of recognizing the value and wisdom of family elders. He stressed that, despite their physical limitations, they bring a wealth of experience and knowledge that should be appreciated.

