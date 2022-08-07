5 photos showing the evolution of Carol J’s appearance

Colombian singer Carol J The 31-year-old surprised everyone on social media this week by radically changing her look. She left behind her pastel blue hair that was part of her very special moments like Coachella and changed her color to red.

Carol J. Source: YouTube video shoot.

Carol J It only took minutes for it to become a shout-out into the network due to the intense flames her hair is now showing which, she explains, has to do with a new stage in her life. Bichota confirmed that she was ready for everything to come and warned her fans that they “will love her”.

Carol G. Source: instagram @karol.g._

The truth is Carol J He has had many appearance changes throughout his short but successful career. When he took his first steps into music, he showed off his natural hair in a dark color and painted the ends blue, showing that he had always loved this color.

Carol G. Source: instagram @karol.g._

Later Carol J He jumped on California fashion style, leaving his roots bare and highlighting his blonde hair. This time coincides with the premiere of Culpables with his ex-partner Anuel AA and he also showed himself with this look when he sang with Gloria Trevi.

Carol G. Source: instagram @karol.g._

Later, Carol J He continued with the blonde but cut his hair in a bob style, to let it grow back later and go back to brown and long hair. Only for the release of his album “KG0516” he dyed it a light blue, making it a registered trademark, only now he changed it completely to red.