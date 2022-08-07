August 7, 2022

5 photos showing the evolution of Carol J's appearance

Lane Skeldon August 7, 2022

Colombian singer Carol J The 31-year-old surprised everyone on social media this week by radically changing her look. She left behind her pastel blue hair that was part of her very special moments like Coachella and changed her color to red.

Carol J. Source: YouTube video shoot.

Carol J It only took minutes for it to become a shout-out into the network due to the intense flames her hair is now showing which, she explains, has to do with a new stage in her life. Bichota confirmed that she was ready for everything to come and warned her fans that they “will love her”.

