Tony Costa avoids provocations after contestant on ‘LCDLF2’ says he’s a ‘Spanish pirate’

next Monday August 8 will be able to find out the name of the lucky winner with $200,000 For his participation in “La Casa de los Famosos 2”. That is why, when there are only two days left to finish the second season of the reality show, the atmosphere is very tense between Nacho Cassano, Yvonne MonteroAnd the Salvador Zarboni s Tony Costa.

In turn, the Spaniard has been criticized on several occasions for his handling of problems in his home over the past three months. Not only did he receive negative comments about it, but also due to the fact that he was not part of one of the rooms at first, a fact which led many of his colleagues to call him a traitor.

Mexican actor and Zumba trainer shine in a new scandal Inside the most famous Spanish-speaking house of the moment, this time the series villain angered him after a series of words deemed mischievous.

“It’s good for everyone to see how pathetic you are.‘,” Adamari López’s ex-partner told him. Apparently Tony would have been annoyed by all the sarcastic words Zarboni didn’t stop saying in the middle of the programme.

On the other hand, it seems that Salvador felt offended and responded to Ala Costa’s father by saying: “Show everyone, their flag, a Spanish pirate‘, in addition to showing it in an arrogant manner.

In the tense atmosphere, the dancer preferred to take her breath and calm down before what happened and thus not fall into the trap of Mexican provocations. In addition, Nacho Cassano remained on his side, who also found a way to keep calm and not aggravate the situation between the contestants.

Then Evelyn Beltran’s partner clarified that he would not continue to participate in the bad jokes that Salvador carried out in front of everyone, explaining that the desire at all times was left with justification: “He’s stuck here because there are cameras, he likes to bully people“.

It may interest you:

· Salvador Zarboni revealed what proposal Daniela Navarro made to him and did not accept

· Salvador Zerboni confirms that Daniela Navarro leaves with everything “moving”

· Salvador Zerboni wants to eliminate one of “La Casa de los Famosos 2”