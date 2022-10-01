5 photos of Saadi defying censorship on Instagram

Alejandra Saadi, better known as Saadicaptivated reality TV fans by choosing him as one of the participants in “Survivor México” 2022, where She managed to establish herself as one of the most experienced and unstoppable contestantsHowever, it also earned him the contempt of a large part of the public.

Although Saadi was finally kicked out of the competition on September 9, she has already left once during the season, in the wake of He left a strong TV presence that also moved to greater reach of his image on social networksAs she now has thousands of followers who are captivated by her physical strength and beauty,

Al-Saadi can now be proud of being an influencer and continues to share her networks’ opinions about the competition and the participants she encountered on the reality show, Thus generating more controversy and intensity for adrenaline who already lives in “Survivor Mexico” On the way to the final.

5 photos of Saadi that broke the Internet

Al Saadi is a 28-year-old dancer from Mérida, Yucatan, who before achieving fame He worked as an assistant in some mobile phone companies in his home country. Little by little, he made his way in until he was able to enter One of the most popular reality shows in Mexico.

Saadi is 28 years old. Photo: Instagram

Alejandra Saadi once shared with “The Warrior” how her arrival on the show was, A journey that I’ve always felt prepared for but wasn’t always easy to achieve. According to his words, that did not stop him from insisting until he saw his goal of success.

The influencer collected votes on social networks, as well as through Emails and messages in order to see his dream come true of success. He has achieved it. finally I entered as a participant He gave himself all.

The influencer is originally from Merida, Yucatan. Photo: Instagram

“Really, the first thing I wanted was to reach fusion, I achieved it, in me I had so much inner peace, that I was going to accept everything that happened… I absolutely enjoyed everything‘, were the words that Saadi Express before Carlos Guerrero put out his fire, and left “Survivor Mexico” Certainly three weeks ago.

Saadi was fired three weeks before the 2022 film “Survivor Mexico.” Photo: Instagram

In addition to his curious temperament and solid character that resists obstacles, Saadi She is also famous for her amazing body and distinctive steel belly with which she has reached thousands of fans who are now following her on her social networks. She often wows her fans by sharing bikini photos Show off its silhouette.

Ale shows off her well-trained body on her social networks. Photo: Instagram

That’s why we share the 5 most impressive postcards, and in them Yucatecan influencer challenges Instagram censorship While captivating her followers with her beauty.

Al Saadi has nearly 47 thousand followers on Instagram. Photo: IG

