5 photos of Christian Nodal showing a radical change in his appearance after the scandal with Belinda

After landing at Ignacio L. Pesquera IntlChristian Nodal He surprised hundreds of people and the media who were waiting for him outside, because he decided to make a file they change radical a look, Well, he looked at it Pictures With blonde dyed hair and floral details in much of it, everyone left with their mouths open.

It was through social networks that thousands of netizens decided to share Pictures the new they change From a look From Christian NodalWhere the vast majority likened him to reggaeton singers J Balvin and Maluma, and it should be noted that both of them dyed their hair blonde with certain details that make it unique.

Related news

Christian Nodal arrives in Hermosillo amid controversy

Having arrived in Hermosillo for a presentation in Las Vistas del Pettic, the singer arrived with all the poses, greeting the press and a smile that had not been seen for a long time, because apparently they change fundamentalist From a look It made him approach the courses and maintain the position that distinguished him, after the announcement he made on his Instagram account, where he indicated that he had broken his commitment to Belinda Things changed for both singers, as they became the eye of the press because neither of them explained what happened.

their relationship Christian Nodal s Belinda She was one of the most loved and acclaimed personalities by the public as they were seen spilling honey on social networks, but apparently not everything was going well since last February. Unfortunately, this love affair ended with thousands of theories about the breakup. Which was not clarified as neither of them commented on the matter.

However, in recent weeks Christian Nodal He became the focus of criticism because he recently posted some screenshots of conversations they had with him Belinda When they went on to maintain the relationship, as it could be seen that the “Welcome to Eden” actress asked the Mexican regional singer for money to have her teeth fixed, which angered thousands of netizens who viewed this post, because it was apparently a lack of respect and immaturity. By the Mexican composer, who stated days later that he only wanted to present his version of the facts and bring justice.

The author of “Adiós Amor” and “Ya no somos ni seremos” was a constant makers Since he started his relationship with Belinda. He has gone from being a very skinny guy with the look of a classic Mexican regional singer, to wearing extravagant designs and getting multiple tattoos on almost all parts of his body. He even dedicated some to his ex, who has been wiping or covering up since their split.

During this concluding phase of his love with “Billy“, it is expected that Christian Nodal He continues to surprise his followers and even detractors as he will surely give something to talk about on social networks, not only with his music but his physical appearance and also the scandals associated with the Peregrín Schüll family.