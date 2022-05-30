May 30, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

5 photos of Christian Nodal showing a radical change in his appearance after the scandal with Belinda

5 photos of Christian Nodal showing a radical change in his appearance after the scandal with Belinda

Lane Skeldon May 30, 2022 3 min read

After landing at Ignacio L. Pesquera IntlChristian Nodal He surprised hundreds of people and the media who were waiting for him outside, because he decided to make a file they change radical a look, Well, he looked at it Pictures With blonde dyed hair and floral details in much of it, everyone left with their mouths open.

It was through social networks that thousands of netizens decided to share Pictures the new they change From a look From Christian NodalWhere the vast majority likened him to reggaeton singers J Balvin and Maluma, and it should be noted that both of them dyed their hair blonde with certain details that make it unique.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Evelyn Beltran: How did she react to Tony Costa’s comments about Adamari Lopez | US Celebrity nnda nnlt | Fame

May 30, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The true and harrowing story that inspired ‘The Lighthouse Mystery’

May 30, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Video: Lucia Mendes breaks the silence and responds to Laura Pozzo’s attacks

May 29, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

The world’s largest bottle of whiskey sold for $1.4 million

May 30, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

5 photos of Christian Nodal showing a radical change in his appearance after the scandal with Belinda

May 30, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

“On the left we have wonderful ‘antibodies’ that protect us from cancer: Abelardo de la Espirella

May 30, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Economics celebrates 60 years of corporate life

May 30, 2022 Zera Pearson