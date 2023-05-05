5% discount on online purchases, only with dollar cards

Fincimex SA, issuer and acquirer of financial cards, has published an offer on the occasion of the upcoming Mother’s Day in Cuba.

As the day drew nearer, some commercial entities began promoting their offers on social networks, many of which Cubans rated as “ridiculous”.

In the case of the Cuban financial company, it is offering a 5% discount on all purchases with AIS cards in the MLC chain of stores in Cimex and Caribe, from May 6 to 14.

“Wow! Not even those discounts on Black Friday,” joked a user on the company’s corporate page in Facebook.

Let’s remember that a few days ago, the Caribbean supermarket chain reported that on May 10 and 11, “2% bonus For payments by QR in stores that provide the service in a freely convertible currency, using Transfermóvil, in the network of CARIBE stores that provide this service.

And they still wonder why they don’t sell sometimes. Excuse me, but the people who take these ‘initiatives’ and decisions have no idea about commercial marketing and sales,” one person criticized.

Mother’s Day Deals

Fincimex-linked platform in Cuba, TocoPay, has also created a special promotion for the day.

“Submit 100 MLC or more before May 14th and you can win a food basket for your mom. We’ll satisfy her with chocolates, preserves, drinks, and any other craving. It’s worth it. This time, we’ll reward two people. One of them could be you. Submit now!”, via Facebook.

According to the information posted on the official website, “the prizes will be delivered within 10 working days after the closing of the draw.”

To determine the winners, an online random selection platform will be used. The result will be announced on May 14, Mother’s Day, through Tocopay’s Facebook and Instagram stories. ” Need.