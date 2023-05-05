Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek reveal their beauty treatments at the Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala 2023 red carpet left us with a series of absolutely gorgeous looks in honor of Karl Lagerfeld. Among the co-hosts of the event was Penelope Cruz, who surprised us with a gorgeous Chanel wedding dress that left no one indifferent. We saw how, one by one, They showed us creations inspired by the designer’s work, as well as retrospectives of dresses he designed himself for his namesake brand, Chanel…

One of the most stunning actors was Salma Hayek, who wore a flamenco-inspired dress with a leather corset and red flowers in her hair. Without a doubt, it was one of the most commented on looks. But what is behind this look? The first thing that surprised us was that Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek prepared together for the 2023 Met Gala. The actresses have been friends for a long time. And this is what they did to dazzle like never before on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek are back together for the 2023 Met Gala

It was Selma herself who taught us this moment saying, “Some of us have to go through lengthy cosmetic procedures in order to look fabulous on the red carpet, while others simply wake up divine.” While we see how Mexican is used Hydrogel patches, mask and treatment, accompanied by Penelope Cruz as they flirted together.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

On the other hand, Penelope told all her followers on Instagram that her beauty look of the moment was the work of Charlotte Tilbury and Lancôme, resulting in a natural finish in which the protagonists are pink, earthy tones, accentuating the eye. depth of appearance.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.