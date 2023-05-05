Who will and who will not attend the coronation of Carlos III as King of the United Kingdom?

(CNN Spanish) – Millions of people around the world will set their sights on the coronation of King Charles III, either by tradition or by all the paraphernalia that come with the historic event for the British royal family, which includes a list of more than 2,000 guests.

While Buckingham Palace does not release a detailed guest list, it has confirmed that around 2,300 people have received invitations to the service, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6 May. Among the guests, according to the palace, are members of the royal family, international representatives from 203 countries, along with volunteers from the community and charities.

Here’s what we know about who will attend (and who won’t) the coronation of the new monarchs of the United Kingdom that, in addition, Camilla will pass from the Queen consort to be called Queen Camilla:

British Royal Family: Will Meghan and Harry attend?

Although the list of royals who will attend King Charles III’s coronation has not been officially revealed, the Princes of Wales, William and Kate and their three children are expected to attend.

Harry, Duke of Sussex, will travel from the US to London to accompany his father at this historic moment, but he will do so alone. His wife, Megan, Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with the couple’s children, a news finally confirmed by the palace after weeks of speculation about whether or not she will attend the coronation ceremony. It is understood Meghan chose to forgo the festivities as the day coincides with her son Archie’s fourth birthday.

Amidst his continued banishment from public life as a result of allegations of sexual abuse against him, Prince Andrew’s presence has also raised questions about his attendance but as a member of the royal family, he is expected to attend his brother’s coronation. However, as he is no longer a working monarch, he will have no official role on this day.

Presidents and heads of state of the world

International representatives from 203 countries, including heads of state and heads of state, are part of the congregation that will gather at Westminster Abbey for the historic event.

The organizer of the coronation, the Earl Marshal, Duke of Norfolk, said: “For the first time, nearly 100 Heads of State from all over the world will be in attendance, along with representatives of the Realms, Commonwealths and our Government, Lords and Commons, National Heroes and Medalists of the British Empire and many others who have contributed So much for Britain and the rest of the world today.”

CNN earlier reported that the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, will travel to London for the coronation of King Charles III and lead the American delegation to the highly anticipated event.

Faced with reports that President Joe Biden will not attend the coronation ceremony, although dozens of world leaders are expected to attend, US officials have played down this possibility, noting that no former US president has attended the coronation of a British king. Biden has made it clear before that he plans to meet King Charles III in the future.

Volunteers and members of charities

About 400 young people from charities chosen by the King and Queen were invited to watch the service from nearby St Margaret’s Church, while spaces were made available for veterans, healthcare workers and charities representatives to follow the route of the procession and in special booths along the Mall and near Buckingham Palace.

With information by Max Foster, Lauren Said Morehouse, Florence Davy Attlee, Phil Mattingly, Betsy Cline