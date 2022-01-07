3 Rules for Getting Rich Regardless of Your Salary, According to Philip J. Muller

Last year, millionaire Philip J. Mueller published his book “Geld Richitig,” in which he explains the keys to a person becoming rich regardless of the money they earn each month or their job. In fact, the publication was well received and made a huge number of sales.

According to Muller, a person can be rich, as long as he learns to think as a person with a lot of money. But he warns that the lives of the rich are not what they appear in the movies: fame and waste.

Being a millionaire means becoming a responsible and conscientious consumer, who knows how to manage his money as he saves, avoids debt, controls his expenses and analyzes every step he will take in economic terms.

Mueller knows about it. He studied investing principles when he was in school, and at just 23 years old he founded his first investment company. His experience and path allowed him to learn the secrets of achieving financial independence.

“For me (financial independence) it means being able to do what I want every day and for as long as I want. Above all, I want to spend a lot of time with my family,” the writer told GQ Germany.

The man gave some advice in his book for the aforementioned publication. As it stands, these are the keys to getting rich no matter how much you earn.

Saving is essential

The expert asserts that, on a daily basis, people have to wonder if they want to have fun in the short or long term. “You want to spend money on your fifth pair of shoes today because you think you need it, but you only wear it once.”

Therefore, it is advised not to wait to see how much money is left at the end of the month, but to always save a fixed portion of your salary once you get the amount.

Plus, Mueller believes you can save at all times, not just your salary. Review the expenses on which you can find potential savings, for example, keep in mind that less money can be spent on eating at home and really avoid unnecessary payments.

“Many people don’t realize how much money they can save if they decide to take food and drinks from home to the office,” he said.

Although it may seem difficult at first, over time people become more financially aware.

Try to save as much as possible.



Avoid freaks

“You wonder if you really need status codes like an expensive cell phone or a big car.” In this sense, the expert highlights that there are unnecessary expenses which are in fact advertising-driven whims.

Although it is true that you can be loved, you have to analyze whether you really have the economic ability to buy something so expensive. Simply, don’t buy anything you can’t afford or won’t get the most out of. This rule applies to clothing, accessories, technology, and vacations.

“There’s also great potential for vacation savings,” he asked. “Does it really have to be a long-distance flight, where you quickly spend two or three months of paycheck?”

At this point, it is also important that you do not buy in response to your feelings, i.e. do not buy anything unnecessary because you are feeling sad or angry.

“You can put a note in your wallet saying ‘Do I really need this?’ Over time, it becomes a habit to ask yourself this question and you don’t even need a piece of paper,” he told the mentioned media.

Avoid unnecessary purchases.



Do you have debts? Repair

Although it is best not to have debts, if you do have debts, the first thing to avoid is increasing debt to solve it. “Don’t bury your head in the sand,” the expert said.

The main thing is to evaluate your finances: write down the debts you have, analyze your ability to repay and how many months you can pay them off. Once you have a true description of your economy, look for agreements with banks or with the person you owe.

“That’s what sets it apart from most other debtors in a positive way,” he said.

But if you are not financially able to pay the debt, wait until your creditor finds and negotiates.

In addition, Mueller recommends using 50% of your salary to pay off debt and another 50% for savings. He suggested “It’s about thinking like a rich person. Your wealth, no matter how much, grows through saving.”

Don’t ignore your debts. Evaluate your money.

