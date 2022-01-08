Who is Lauren Sanchez? Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend is flipping on her hottest side | people | entertainment

The photo of the couple at the New Year’s party stirred up the heat of social networks.

While the alternative omicron For many among the general population their plans were canceled New Year’s Eve, pole Amazon Jeff Bezos 2022 received with “crazy disco party” with family and friends in San Bartolome.

Sporting silk shirt Narrow engraving, valued at More than a thousand dollars, a trouser From a luxury Italian brand, as narrow as the top, plus a A pair of iridescent sunglasses In the shape of a heart, Bezos celebrated the evening with a shot at Instagram who quickly became famous on social media, being compared to a rapper pitbull Its pint.

The photo also lit up the virtual field by appearing with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, with whom he had enjoyed a particularly romantic and exciting Christmas vacation on the French island before concluding with one of the most glamorous and dazzling New Year’s parties in the entertainment.

Lauren Wendy Sanchez She is an American media personality who gained fame as an entertainment reporter and news anchor, receiving an Emmy Award in 1999. She has been a guest presenter on the view, talk show created by Barbara Walters; In addition to hosting and sharing morning shows on Fox 11. She was also a special correspondent for Larry King Live, Joey Behar s Showbiz tonight, among other things.

Sanchez is also the founder of Black Ops Aviation, a film company that provides film production with equipment for taking aerial photos.

The Mexican-American conquered the heart of the 57-year-old billionaire four years ago and their families are said to be very close, they have already merged and they are all well. The proof of this is that the Caribbean vacation of the Amazon founder and successful journalist included his close relatives, such as the eldest son Lauren, Nico (The fruit of a previous relationship).

Lauren is also the vice president of the organization. Bezos Earth Fund, which was created through a $10 billion commitment from Jeff Bezos to be disbursed as grants during this decade to combat climate change. With what can be said that the couple are united by their passion for charitable work and a desire to explore the world, Even outside its borders.