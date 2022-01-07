January 7, 2022

Video: Traffic jam spread in an underground tunnel built by Elon Musk

The scene took place this Thursday under the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Consumer Electronics Show.

There was a traffic jam Thursday in an underground tunnel built by The Boring Company – a company run by Elon Musk – at the Las Vegas Convention Center (USA), during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES, for its English acronym). One of the affected drivers posted a video on Twitter that went viral.

In the recording, it is observed how the driver turns on the road in one direction until he suddenly meets a car convoy, and you have to slow down. Soon, he came out of the tunnel.

One of the passengers in the car asks: “Is there often a lot of traffic here?”. Then the driver responds in the negative, arguing that he thinks what is happening is closing the access doors to the building’s south wing.

In May 2019 It has been announced LVCC Loop Project. With a length of 1.34 kilometers, it connects the new wing of the aforementioned convention center with the rest of the buildings located on the same street. It allows people to travel that distance in just a minute, while it takes 15-20 minutes to walk.

A year later, the construction of the two tunnels was completed, one in each direction Owns From three stations where passengers can get on and off Tesla cars. Cars are expected to be able to drive even 250 kilometers per hour And even in the future, you can do it independently.

The idea of ​​The Boring Company is to solve the traffic problem in big cities. In fact, he is implementing a similar project in AngelsAnd Lauderdale Barracks (Florida), and also plans to do so in two cities in Texas.

