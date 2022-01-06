January 7, 2022

Powerball Jackpot Raised to $610 Million

This is how the world of Powerball Lottery works 1:23

(CNN) – Lot Arsenal Monday night for a jackpot estimated at $522 million, was left without a winner.

Monday’s winning numbers were 02, 13, 32, 33, 48 and Powerball 22.

A ticket to play Powerball costs $2.

On Tuesday, the new estimated jackpot was revised from $575 million to $610 million for Wednesday’s draw. This is the ninth largest jackpot in the game’s history, According to the operator of this lottery.

It’s been almost three months since someone won the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California collected a jackpot of $699.8 million on October 4, the seventh largest jackpot in American lottery history. Since then, 39 consecutive draws have been made without a jackpot winner.

While the odds of winning the overall jackpot are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. Tickets are $2 and draw every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 PM ET.

In 2015, Powerball changed the odds of its game to make winning the jackpot more difficult. This made jackpots more popular and at the same time convinced people to take more risks.

CNN’s Alan Orjocs contributed to this report.

