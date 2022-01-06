The grand prize of $632.6 million has two winners

(CNN) – Two tickets were sold out in California and Wisconsin to match all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing ArsenalAccording to a press release from the game operator.
The winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw were 6-14-25-33-46. Arsenal’s number was 17.
Lucky ticket holders will split the grand prize of $632.6 million. The annual value of each ticket is $316.3 million or $225.1 million in cash. Both prize options are before tax,” the press release states.
Wednesday’s jackpot was the seventh largest in Arsenal’s history.
This is the first time that someone has won the jackpot since October 4, which is 40 draws before.
But if you didn’t win the jackpot, don’t throw away your ticket now.
He said more than 3 million tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s raffle, ranging from $4 million to $2 million. Arsenal.
Two Match 5 + Power Play tickets were sold for $2 million each in Florida and Georgia. Twelve tickets for Game 5 with a prize of $1 million each were sold in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Texas.
With information from Kelly McCleary
“Social media evangelist. Student. Reader. Troublemaker. Typical introvert.”
More Stories
Billionaire Ray Dalio advises no cash and bonds amid America’s paradigm shift.
Telecom operators agree to delay the launch of the 5G network in the United States.
They revealed the 5 secrets to getting rich no matter how much you earn