The grand prize of $632.6 million has two winners

(CNN) – Two tickets were sold out in California and Wisconsin to match all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing ArsenalAccording to a press release from the game operator.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s draw were 6-14-25-33-46. Arsenal’s number was 17.

Lucky ticket holders will split the grand prize of $632.6 million. The annual value of each ticket is $316.3 million or $225.1 million in cash. Both prize options are before tax,” the press release states.

Wednesday’s jackpot was the seventh largest in Arsenal’s history.

This is the first time that someone has won the jackpot since October 4, which is 40 draws before.

But if you didn’t win the jackpot, don’t throw away your ticket now.

He said more than 3 million tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s raffle, ranging from $4 million to $2 million. Arsenal.

Two Match 5 + Power Play tickets were sold for $2 million each in Florida and Georgia. Twelve tickets for Game 5 with a prize of $1 million each were sold in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Texas.

With information from Kelly McCleary