3 Christmas Movies You Can’t Miss on Netflix

As it happens every week, Netflix It renews its catalog and adds new movies of all genres and from different parts of the world so that subscribers never run out of anything to see.

Below we recommend 3 Christmas movies who recently arrived at Netflix It is ideal for a celebration with the family:

The boy who saved Christmas

British film 2021 premiered in late November. The film’s official synopsis reads, “Young Nicholas finds his destiny in a magical village inhabited by orcs, on a mission to find his father…and bring home the gift of hope.”

influential Christmas movie Directed by Jill Keenan and stars Michelle Huisman, Kristen Wiig, Maggie Smith, Sally Hawkins, Toby Jones, Zoe Margaret Colletti, among others. The film was shown on Wednesday, November 24 and lasts 106 minutes.

one for christmas

Funny comedy 2021 premiered a few days ago Netflix. The official synopsis for the film reads: “Peter asks his best friend to pretend to be his friend on a trip home for the holidays. But his plan (and feelings) change when his family plays the matchmaker.”

Fun Christmas movie Directed by Michael Mayer and stars Michael Urey, Jonathan P. Chambers, Kathy Najimi, Jennifer Coolidge, Luke MacFarlane and more. The film premiered on December 2, and has a duration of 101 minutes.

Christmas castle

One of the Christmas movies released by Netflix recently. The summary reads: “To escape a scandal, a successful writer travels to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle…and confronts the owner, an angry Duke.”

This hilarious Christmas movie directed by Mary Lambert and starring Brooke Shields, Carrie Elwes, Swan Brown, Lee Ross, Andy Osho, Mark Fleischman and more. The movie premiered on Friday, November 26, and has a duration of 99 minutes.