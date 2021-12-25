Netflix and top 5 Christmas movies to see the end

Today we will present you the best 5 Christmas movies Within the comprehensive catalog of the famous platform Netflix To see over the weekend either alone or with your family.
Christmas is approaching, and after spending the 24th of December with the family, it is good to spend the 25th resting with a good movie.
That’s why we leave you the 5 best Christmas movies to watch on Netflix and more platforms Streaming these days.
So without further ado, here is the list of the perfect movies to watch on December 24-25:
The boy who saved Christmas
The film tells the story of Nicholas, a boy who will follow his father in search of elves in the North Pole.
Klaus
Jesper, the worst student at the Postal Academy, is sent to Smeerensburg, an icy island outside the Arctic Circle, where he meets Klaus, a mysterious carpenter who lives in a secluded shack full of handmade toys and the two will return home. to this place.
Jangle’s Magical Christmas
Critics have praised this musical, written and directed by David Talbert. A strange playmaker will have the possibility to completely change the world with the help of magic and his adventurous granddaughter.
Princess Exchange (trilogy)
Vanessa Hudgens has become the Queen of Christmas with this trilogy that began when a Chicago pastry chef and a future princess discover that they are very similar, so they hatch a plan to swap places.
Christmas records
Chris Columbus, director of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” and “My Poor Little Angel,” presents this story in which Kurt Russell plays Santa Claus who ran out of a sleigh, so with the help of two brothers they must find the right way to save Navvad.
