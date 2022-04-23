10 Books About Medicine That Can’t Be Missed in Sant Jordi 2022

On April 23, the Feast of Diada de Sant Jordi is celebrated in Catalonia.

come back Saint Jordi’s Day Almost as it was known before the epidemic. After two years of celebration in an atypical way, Catalonia celebrates on Saturday 23 April, Book Day and Rose FairSymbols of culture and love. medical writing Make Compiled from 10 books of medicinesome of which were published this year as well as from previous years, which cannot be missed at Sant Jordi 2022.

Oriol MitjaSpanish medical researcher specializing in internal medicine and infectious diseases, publishes his second book. A Year Later With an Open Heart: The Indispensable Novel of an Epidemiologist Who Confronted the Authorities, Mitja Books “The Beast Awaiting You” (The World Awaiting Us), “Honest” book wants to give answers to Uncertainty in a world that has changed as a result of this pandemic. After two years of intense research against COVID-19, the doctor specializing in the eradication of tropical yaws has returned to his second home, Papua New Guinea, where he has been working for more than a decade. Fighting the diseases of the poor.

Manuel Estelera physician and director of the Josep Carreras Institute for Research in Leukemia (IJC). Letters to a young researcher. The biomedical expert accompanies young researchers with emotional messages filled with advice, personal anecdotes, and curiosities from the history of science. Among his works, Esteller also authored the book “Let’s Talk About Cancer. Over 50 Answers to Major Doubts ”and”I am not my DNA. The origin of diseases and how to prevent them.

Belvetje University Hospital (HUB) has three authors associated with the hospital. Joseph Maria Arnauwho was Head of the Clinical Pharmacy Service at HUB until his retirement, wrote ‘Constipation’ (Catch Yourself), a book proposal that focuses a full load of emotions at minimal length. for this part, Jordi Monteroa neurologist HUB until his retirement “skin flower”From a neuroscientific, yet accessible perspective, he explains the importance of skin contact, and its role in expressing feelings and interpersonal relationships.

finally, Sergio Romerothe emergency room nurse at the center, and Danielle Valenzuela, they want to know about it Interactive ECG book, where they intend to make the ECG known “as never before”. The book is approved by the Ministry of Health, the University Hospital Belvege, the Catalan Society of Intensive and Critical Medicine and the Moisès Broggi Hospital Complex.

Books related to Bilvet Hospital and Comics

“The cervell de l’adolescent” (The Teenage Brain) is the book that was published this year David GoodPhD in Biology and Research Professor at the Department of Evolutionary Biomedical Genetics and Development at the University of Barcelona. It is a media approach based on Current scientific knowledge of changes in biologyand neurosciences and genetics to help us understand how the adolescent brain works.

for this part, Daniel Kloraresearcher at the Supreme Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) at the Institute for Investigation Biomèdiques de Barcelona wrote 100 things you need to know about virusesIt analyzes everything around them. Jordi Camii, Director General of the Biomedical Research Park in Barcelona, ​​has published a book called “The Phantom Brain: The Neuroscience Behind Magic”. The author considers books to be the best tool Bringing science closer to society And through it, he and Lluís Martínez propose a journey through human cognition.

finally, I am a doctormade up of two doctors, cartoonists and enthusiasts of subcultures such as Guido Rodríguez de Lima and Juan Sanchez Verde, who work in the emergency service of the Gumenez Diaz Foundation and have posted two video messages: white coat club s “Traditional medicine”. The first is a fun and lovable graphic novel about the importance of friendship and true calling, while the second tells the how and how of the illnesses of the world’s most famous people.