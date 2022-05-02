You and I at Vasconcelos Library, think about it... Announcing the public opening of its facility - El Financiero

Through the “See You Again” program, the . program Vasconcelos Library in Mexico City (CDMX) About the general opening of its facilities for next Monday, May 2, after two years of closure due to covid-19 pandemic.

Library reopening includes Access to the public groupwhich consists of bibliographic material on topics such as philosophy, religion, social sciences, languages, pure sciences, applied sciences, art, literature, history and geography for consultation inside and outside the building facilities.

On the other hand, the agency announced the reactivation of the room loan service in addition to digital services, although there is a file limited capacity.

Since last March 7, the cultural place began to resume activities for its users with the return of books and the renewal of the validity of credentials, but it was not until the 23rd of the same month when the reinstatement ofCultural events started.

Regarding the activities that the library has planned for the month of May, here are the following, which are personally scheduled with a capacity of 20 people:

Relaxation Techniques Workshop Thursday 5th and 12th May from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in Room 6.

Thursday 5th and 12th May from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in Room 6. Workshop “Writing Scientific Reports” May 7 to 21 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. in Room 4.

May 7 to 21 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. in Room 4. Workshop entitled “Indigenous Law and Legal Pluralism in Mexico”, Every Saturday at 2:00 pm in room 10.

Every Saturday at 2:00 pm in room 10. Workshop “Philosophical coffee” with the subject Against all powers except my mother? , which will take place on Monday 9 May at 3:30 pm; On the other hand, for Monday the 16th of the month, the “Work hard or stay at work” talk is scheduled at the same time.

Finally, the first cycle of the workshop is contemplated mexican sign language, Which targets people over the age of 15 from April 27 to May 21. For this activity capacity 15 people and 5 groups will be opened.