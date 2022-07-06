July 6, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Logo image

Yonkers affordable housing waiting list opens after 10 years | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Winston Hale July 6, 2022 2 min read

The City of Yonkers reopens for first time in 10 years The A waiting list for one of the affordable housing vouchers They are raffling off

The city seeks to add 3,000 new applicants in the list Who will receive the vouchers issued by the Central Government Housing Department?

Income thresholds to enter the waiting list and participate in the drawing range from $48,550 per year for an individual to $91,500 for a family of 8.

Limitation Date to apply It was next July 13.

Raffle held in days August 2nd and 3rd.

Listing opens for apartments in Brooklyn

In the case of New York City A lottery has opened to apply for a grant of one of 12 flats located in a building on Weirfield Street. In the Bushwick area of ​​Brooklyn.

The site has 39 departments, but only 12 Enter the program.

The Minimum income Must be eligible $61,715 per year.

Interested persons should apply and fill their form Before July 19 this year.

Eligibility for this scheme is based on the annual income and size of the applicant’s family.

The program works as a subsidy that allows people to pay a small amount to live in these places.

New York offers for apartment renters.

● The NYC Housing Connect portal is a city service you can use to find and apply for the city’s affordable rental and homeownership opportunities.

● HPD’s Housing Ambassadors Program: A network of community organizations that help prepare and submit documents to apply for affordable housing lotteries.

● Legal advice for city residents by calling 311 and filling out the “tenant helpline” or the mayor’s office to protect residents.

See also  This person from Maryland won the lottery for the third time

A painful wait for a home

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

The NYT points out that Joe Biden “fears” the closeness between AMLO and Ken Salazar

July 5, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

A Dominican Navy ship arrives in New York

July 5, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

What to do if visa to USA is denied?

July 5, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Yonkers affordable housing waiting list opens after 10 years | Univision 41 New York WXTV

July 6, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

The Ministry of Science opened two invitations worth more than 112 thousand million dollars

July 6, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Miguel Borja Cruz Azul of Mexico is determined to sign him: Operation River Plate Fall | Numbers | Colombians abroad

July 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

“I hope you do the same with the Comptroller’s Office”

July 6, 2022 Phyllis Ward