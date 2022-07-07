The Democratic senator revolutionized TikTok with the twerk dance

The Democratic Senator From Rhode Island, tiara MacHe has revolutionized the networks, not because of his work as a congressman, but because of his ability to change more or less anything. Bikini.

The Congresswoman, who is seeking endorsement in the November 2022 polls, recorded the sensual dance and posted the video on popular social networking site TikTok to invite voters to vote for her.

This action caused a chain of criticism because, in addition, in the description of the picture, the legislator put an emoji. the devil.

Although many were surprised by his talent Twisting Hand positionOthers criticized it, asserting that “politics has become a circus”.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/06/a-woman-with-hands-on-the-beach-e770bd6c.jpeg

Answer by TIARA MACK

The first openly gay black woman to win a public space in 2020, she didn’t keep her detractors waiting and responded to some of the criticism on the same platform.

He clarified that it was only a joke and assured him that he had the ability to legislate because he could win an Ivy League degree.

“It’s not about what I wear. It’s not about what I do. They don’t respect me anyway.”

Mac Grew up in Georgia and South Carolina, but moved to Rhode Island in 2012 to study public health at Brown.

His mother, a teacher, struggled to financially support her five children, making ends meet by taking jobs in restaurants and retail stores. However, there was a very conservative atmosphere at home.

It’s Rhode Island Democratic Senator Tiara Mack and she uploaded this video to her TikTok and Instagram accounts asking people to vote for her: pic.twitter.com/PqYgpLcWmP — Emmanuel Rincon (@EmmaRincon) July 5, 2022