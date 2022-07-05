The NYT points out that Joe Biden “fears” the closeness between AMLO and Ken Salazar

After US Ambassador to Mexico, Ken SalazarIt means he supports the President’s speech Andrés Manuel López Obrador Regarding the 2006 election fraud, US officials close to Joe Biden fear a “backlash” in US relations and interests in Mexico.

According to The New York Times, Salazar’s example of “coordination” with López Obrador has been described as “troubling” by many US officials, the top US ambassador to Mexico who has sometimes appeared “at odds” with his own government’s policies for bias. With the Mexican president.

According to US government officials, maintaining cooperation with Mexico is to avoid a confrontation with the “volatile” Mexican leader, who has the power to affect Joe Biden’s political future by refusing to curb migration.

Since taking the job, Ken Salazar has gotten really close AmloBut there is growing concern within the U.S. government that the ambassador is risking American interests and not using the relationship to advance policy when Joe Biden needs it most, according to interviews with more than a dozen officials. , by former officials and government analysts, done by TNYT.

With information from the New York Times.

AGV