July 5, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Ken Salazar, embajador de EU en México

The NYT points out that Joe Biden “fears” the closeness between AMLO and Ken Salazar

Winston Hale July 5, 2022 1 min read

After US Ambassador to Mexico, Ken SalazarIt means he supports the President’s speech Andrés Manuel López Obrador Regarding the 2006 election fraud, US officials close to Joe Biden fear a “backlash” in US relations and interests in Mexico.

According to The New York Times, Salazar’s example of “coordination” with López Obrador has been described as “troubling” by many US officials, the top US ambassador to Mexico who has sometimes appeared “at odds” with his own government’s policies for bias. With the Mexican president.

According to US government officials, maintaining cooperation with Mexico is to avoid a confrontation with the “volatile” Mexican leader, who has the power to affect Joe Biden’s political future by refusing to curb migration.

Since taking the job, Ken Salazar has gotten really close AmloBut there is growing concern within the U.S. government that the ambassador is risking American interests and not using the relationship to advance policy when Joe Biden needs it most, according to interviews with more than a dozen officials. , by former officials and government analysts, done by TNYT.

read more: AMLO signed the initiative to remove the summer term; Refers to Congress for review

With information from the New York Times.

AGV

See also  The relationship between the bank and the Salvador Assembly has deteriorated

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

A Dominican Navy ship arrives in New York

July 5, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

What to do if visa to USA is denied?

July 5, 2022 Winston Hale
5 min read

What are the common mistakes made when applying for a visa to the US? | trends

July 4, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

1 min read

The NYT points out that Joe Biden “fears” the closeness between AMLO and Ken Salazar

July 5, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Mild and chronic illnesses without a computer appointment fill the emergency room

July 5, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Raul Jimenez reunited with his partner in attack, Adama Traore

July 5, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Tax evasion outside the law

July 5, 2022 Phyllis Ward