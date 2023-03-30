March 30, 2023

Yankees and Mariano Rivera with an upset on Opening Day 2023

Cassandra Curtis March 30, 2023 2 min read

Written by Juan Baez

The New York Yankees are ready to begin the 2023 Major League Baseball season. This Thursday, at opening dayNew Yorkers will host the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium. But before the opening match, they’ll have a special guest to take on the first leg of the commitment.ads

Panamanian immortal Mariano Rivera will make his way out of the ceremonial field to kick off the campaign at Yankee Stadium, in a game scheduled for 1:05 p.m. (EST). Rivera was part of the New York Yankees for 19 major league seasons, and was the team’s closest for 17 consecutive seasons and is the all-time leader in major league saves (652).

The Yankees announced that pregame festivities would begin 35 minutes before the game against the Giants.

In addition to the pitch by Mariano Rivera, DJay Jung will present the music (including a performance between roles), there will be an act from the United States Military Academy, Adrianna Hicks will sing the national anthem, and Miguel Cervantes will sing God Bless America.

Mariano Rivera is one of the most important legends in the rich history of the Yankees. In fact, he is the only player to date to be unanimously inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

2023 marks the tenth anniversary of the last campaign of Rivera at the big top. However, this is not the first time he has thrown the first pitch on Opening Day, as he also did it in 2019, when catcher Gary Sanchez received the opening pitch of that season.

