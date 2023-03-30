March 30, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Querétaro vs Cruz Azul match summary (2-2). Objectives

Cassandra Curtis March 30, 2023 2 min read

blue cross He paid dearly for his lack of power, as he once again had scoring options, but fell short, narrowly tying the tie against him. Queretaro With a view in the last minutes to leave The final score is 2-2.

Machine He found a way to move on, and there he found options with Uriel Antona also Evan MoralesBut the ball refused to enter. Even at the end of the game Rodrigo Huescas Hand in hand was against calla generationbut it cannot be resolved.

Why was the Gallus goal canceled?

roosters He raised the joy of his fans with a goal from eye In 24 minutes, however VAR Review the play and rule it out Misplaced to Omar Mendozawho was responsible for the center in the heart of the region. Riccardo “Tuca” Ferretti His angry face changed to a calm one.

And it was a shame for the place because Machine He responded with a goal before the end of the first half. It all started with a forward pass from Carlos Rodriguez to Morales, who finished the position. Fortunately for him, the ball hit the crossbar and was left for him. Jesus Alonso Escobosawhich measured and finished with a score of 1-0.

How did the machine connect it?

About 57 minutes later, the equalizer came thanks to the team’s fight, which did not give up in the least. after rebound, Rafael Fernandez He caught the ball with his left foot and placed the ball Close to another 1-1.

From now on, the match will be crazy, with clear access for both teams. until Jesus crown It must appear Get two images using the squawk tag.

See also  The surprise call of the Honduran national team for the September mini tournament

And the one from home took advantage of this moment and, in the 84th minute, found his goal Miguel Barbieri in a corner kick. Defender won tag, got up and He headed the ball into the corner 2-1 that unleashed joy on the entire stadium.

However the visitor’s awakening came because heavenly They start touching the ball against the frame and so they find a target Augusto Lutiat 89 minutes, Terrific definition. The ending was exciting, but it all came down to the points distribution to end the outstanding game for the fourth day Who is this End of 2023.

Querétaro vs Cruz Azul Summary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Yankees and Mariano Rivera with an upset on Opening Day 2023

March 30, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Yankees signed Dominican Franchi Cordero

March 29, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Official: The United States vs Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League Final Four

March 29, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

A US congressional committee has backed a bill to block the removal of Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

March 30, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Young people prefer online shopping in the United States and other countries around the world

March 30, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Luis Miguel and Paloma Cuevas are caught enjoying their love affair in New York

March 30, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Science will allocate 25 million euros annually to employ at least 25 researchers “of the highest order”

March 30, 2023 Zera Pearson