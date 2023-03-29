The Yankees signed Dominican Franchi Cordero

By Guillermo Sanchez

Just hours before MLB's Opening Day for the 2023 season, the New York Yankees have added to their ranks Dominican Franchi Cordero According to reports.

On Monday, he was released by the Orioles after signing a minor league contract with Baltimore in December.

Oddly enough, Franchi Cordero left a very good offensive line in spring training with Los Orobendolas.

In 46 at bats, he hit .413/.426/.1100 with two home runs, nine RBIs and the same number of runs scored.

In the six seasons in the Big Top, Francgy Cordero has 653 official at bats with a .221/.290/.676 ERA with 21 homers, 74 RBIs and 92 runs scored.

Cordero, 28, had some trouble with the Red Sox last year, hitting a 0.697 OPS and only eight home runs in 64 games.

