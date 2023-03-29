March 29, 2023

The Yankees signed Dominican Franchi Cordero

Cassandra Curtis March 29, 2023 2 min read

By Guillermo Sanchez

Just hours before MLB’s Opening Day for the 2023 season, the New York Yankees have added to their ranks Dominican Franchi Cordero According to reports.ads

On Monday, he was released by the Orioles after signing a minor league contract with Baltimore in December.

Oddly enough, Franchi Cordero left a very good offensive line in spring training with Los Orobendolas.

In 46 at bats, he hit .413/.426/.1100 with two home runs, nine RBIs and the same number of runs scored.

In the six seasons in the Big Top, Francgy Cordero has 653 official at bats with a .221/.290/.676 ERA with 21 homers, 74 RBIs and 92 runs scored.

Cordero, 28, had some trouble with the Red Sox last year, hitting a 0.697 OPS and only eight home runs in 64 games.

The news was reported by ESPN’s Jeff Bassan.

Sources told ESPN that Outfieler Franchie Cordero and the New York Yankees have agreed on a major league contract. It’s a split deal that will pay out $1 million in the majors and $180,000 in the minors. Barring one more move, Cordero will be on the Yankees’ Opening Day roster.”

Franchie Cordero is 28 years old and was released by the Orioles this week after being crushed in spring training. 413/.426/.674 hits with seven extra base hits in 47 plate appearances. In his career with 275 games played with the Red Sox last year, Cordero hit . 219/. 300/. 397 with eight home runs.

