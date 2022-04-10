Yanet Garcia, Mexican “La Chica del Clima”, shows a mini bikini in front of the sea and from the pool

Yanette Garcia She rose to fame as a TV presenter, but in addition to being the sensual “climate girl” on “Hoy,” she continues to show that she is an expert when it comes to pleasing her loyal fans on social networks, with whom she constantly shares Bold photos that give something to talk about because of the little clothes she’s wearing.

Which is that since he decided to join the list of celebrities who set fire to the OnlyFans platform, he has not stopped posting brief previews of his exclusive content on his official social networks, as he has managed to cripple the hearts of millions of fans. .

As an example, there is one of his most recent Instagram posts, where he once again demonstrated his ability to cause a stir while modeling in front of the camera.

Walking in front of the sea and from the pool, this is how the Mexican model appeared on this occasion. But as usual for her 14.6 million followers, she showcased her bustling silhouette wearing a mini bikini that perfectly accentuates her curves.

The video, which managed to cross 260,000 copies in a few hours, shows the person born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, wearing Red two-piece swimsuit with fringes on both sidesIn which she showed her amazing beauty in front of the camera.

Likewise, she plunged into the pool while wearing another alluring zebra print bathing suit which earned her all kinds of praise and congratulations for having one of the cutest silhouettes on social networks.

Although she’s been causing a stir in recent days with her petite swimsuit, Yanet Garcia has previously been put in the spotlight thanks to sheer fiery lingerie that left very little to the imagination, and which she also wore impromptu walkways in the midst of nature for her show. Their little clothes are detailed.

