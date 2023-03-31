Yanet García and her set of 3 swimwear for going to the beach

If the plan for the following holidays than week sacred In order to visit a beach, the proper preparations for Mexico must be made, without a doubt, so that everything goes perfectly: flight, hotel, meals and of course the clothes that will be used when prostrating in front of the sun to tan or play in the pool. In the case of women, the bikini They will always be your preference, however Yant Garcia Show that there are also swimwear with bold designs that will be a real hit this spring season.

the Ex weather girl It has become a real standard of underwear and apparel to attend the aforementioned nature tourism destination. Just mention that you have an account with it Only fans Where he is proud of many clothes To raise your passions (in all colors) or the ones you take every time you go out to de-stress with your friends. Those who follow her are at her expense instagram They will know that she invests a lot to look extraordinary.

Yant Garcia, a lingerie model (Photo: dievkophoto)

Another point to make Yant Garcia One of women’s most attractive looks is her sculpted silhouette with exercise, one of her passions in life. Although he established himself on television in Mexico presenting weather news, after jumping into management (still involved in Teletón) and debuting as an actress in “Tenorio Cómico”, he decided to turn his back on everything to become certified as Work crew trainer in state joinwhere it is currently located.

Yannette Garcia and her gorgeous swimsuit

Who delve into the Instagram of Yant Garcia He’ll know he’s a fan of the microphone bikini and underwear. However, she has also been featured in swimsuits that don’t leave much to the imagination. There are three designs he has in his wardrobe that have given him massive success with close to 15 million followers followerswho left him thousands of Likes And the comments where they praised her throughout.

Yannette Garcia is one of the most popular women on OnlyFans (Photo: @dievkophoto)

The first model is the classic model with a print animal print This will never go out of style and will always make the owner look like a mighty tiger. The second one is a little simpler and more youthful, but it stands out for its red and white stripes, recommended for hanging out by the pool with friends.

Yanet Garcia was Mexico’s climate girl (photo: @iamyanetgarcia?)

The latter is more daring, as it attracts attention from the first moment because of its phosphorescent yellow color. The front cut allows for a bit of tummy to be appreciated while the sides perfectly frame the silhouette. Which one did you like the most?

Yanet Garcia is a certified personal trainer (Photo: @dievkophoto)

Read on:

Yannette Garcia and her unmissable animal print swimwear are perfect for the beach

Yannette Garcia and her adorable 3-piece bikini set are perfect for the holidays

Yannette García: The net clothes you wore as a soccer player and from the beach