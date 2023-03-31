Marjorie De Souza flaunts her natural body in a tiny bikini

Marjorie D’Souza She is a Venezuelan actress who has shown over the years that she is an entertainer whose popularity is growing daily all over the world latin america. A few hours ago, she shared a video with photos of herself on her official accounts that showed the beautiful silhouette she currently possesses.

The talented blonde was part of the TV series Soullesswhere he played Julia Torreblanca de Gallardo. Thanks to this role, he won great recognition in different parts of the continent. Subsequently, he was heavily involved in various programs on Latin television.

True to his style Marjorie D’Souza He took advantage of his popularity to attract everyone’s attention social networks. In the middle of last year, he was one of the protagonists of the telenovela “Heartless”was part of the reality show finale famous house Where was the introduction of the long-awaited result.

newly, Marjorie Share his profile to his official account of instagram A video made up of pictures of her on the beach. In it, she is seen wearing a pastel-coloured microbikini that not only enhanced her beauty but also the perfect figure she has at the age of 42.

Marjorie De Sousa has more than nine million followers on Instagram.

This makes the perfect personality to have Marjorie D’Souza He’s 42 years old, and has the lead role in Captives. Once again, the pretty blonde caused thousands of reactions among likes and messages from her followers from across the continent. Next to the image circle, he added a phrase saying: “And even if it is cold, the heat is up to you in 2023. We continue on the road…..”