Xóchitl Gálvez sends a message to those who protested against him in New York: “Don't fight politicians”

Galvez is on tour in New York. (X @XochitlGalvez)

A group protested after last Friday Xóchitl Gálvez in New York, While he was on tour, the Mexican presidential candidate sent them a message.

This was revealed through a video shared on social media Galvez Ruiz He listened to the people who expressed their displeasure at his presence in the neighboring country Don't fight politicians, but rather demand that they solve the problems in Mexico. He said, frankly, that he didn't like his presence AmericaAnd “They protested with hatred, anger, resentment.” He assured that the department did not pay anyone.

“I would tell them, don't fight over politicians, but demand that politicians solve the country's bigger problems. The problem of insecurity, the problem of lack of medicines, the problem we have in rural areas, I firmly believe that if we work together for a common goal, Mexico will be better. Enough of the hate,” he points out in the 1 minute and 17 second shared clip.

In audiovisual terms, Galvez notes that this Saturday is the third day of the tour in the American city. and explains that “things went well”.

The presidential candidate released a video in which he recalled his third day of touring New York this Saturday Credit: X @XochitlGalvez

“Yesterday I had a great meeting with investors; KThey want to continue investing in Mexico, they want to be almost a reality. They ask to be Rule of law, security, energy and it's possible,” says the presidential candidate.

In the afternoon he pointed out. He met with Mexican students and youth working in New York. “The biggest excitement, they have everything to win, to return to Mexico to use their knowledge, that's the only thing they ask me. There is support for entrepreneurs, and that CONACYT Continue to support those who want to dedicate themselves to research,” he explained.

After protest Xóchitl Gálvez, in New YorkThe presidential candidate and his aides allegedly set up a system to get him out of the building. They disguised themselves as a woman and they passed off as her.

A video of a woman has gone viral on social media “Hood”, With a brown jacket, protesters accused and shouted, however, pApparently it was another person, and indeed, Galvez would have left through the back door.