February 4, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Xóchitl Gálvez sends a message to those who protested against him in New York: “Don't fight politicians”

Xóchitl Gálvez sends a message to those who protested against him in New York: “Don't fight politicians”

Winston Hale February 4, 2024 2 min read
Galvez is on tour in New York. (X @XochitlGalvez)

A group protested after last Friday Xóchitl Gálvez in New York, While he was on tour, the Mexican presidential candidate sent them a message.

This was revealed through a video shared on social media Galvez Ruiz He listened to the people who expressed their displeasure at his presence in the neighboring country Don't fight politicians, but rather demand that they solve the problems in Mexico. He said, frankly, that he didn't like his presence AmericaAnd “They protested with hatred, anger, resentment.” He assured that the department did not pay anyone.

“I would tell them, don't fight over politicians, but demand that politicians solve the country's bigger problems. The problem of insecurity, the problem of lack of medicines, the problem we have in rural areas, I firmly believe that if we work together for a common goal, Mexico will be better. Enough of the hate,” he points out in the 1 minute and 17 second shared clip.

In audiovisual terms, Galvez notes that this Saturday is the third day of the tour in the American city. and explains that “things went well”.

The presidential candidate released a video in which he recalled his third day of touring New York this Saturday Credit: X @XochitlGalvez

“Yesterday I had a great meeting with investors; KThey want to continue investing in Mexico, they want to be almost a reality. They ask to be Rule of law, security, energy and it's possible,” says the presidential candidate.

In the afternoon he pointed out. He met with Mexican students and youth working in New York. “The biggest excitement, they have everything to win, to return to Mexico to use their knowledge, that's the only thing they ask me. There is support for entrepreneurs, and that CONACYT Continue to support those who want to dedicate themselves to research,” he explained.

See also  A carrier strike group began operating in the South China Sea

After protest Xóchitl Gálvez, in New YorkThe presidential candidate and his aides allegedly set up a system to get him out of the building. They disguised themselves as a woman and they passed off as her.

A video of a woman has gone viral on social media “Hood”, With a brown jacket, protesters accused and shouted, however, pApparently it was another person, and indeed, Galvez would have left through the back door.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Florida governor to send 1,000 soldiers to Texas to stem the flow of immigrants

February 3, 2024 Winston Hale
1 min read

An unexpected busload of Venezuelan immigrants to this California town drew criticism

February 3, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

Fanny Willis admits to relationship with special counsel handling Trump case in Georgia

February 3, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Sources: Mbappe will arrive at Real Madrid this summer

February 4, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

How to send messages without the Internet on WhatsApp: latest version | Sports play

February 4, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The cold front will bring strong winds and snowfall in different directions: today's weather, February 3

February 4, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Xóchitl Gálvez sends a message to those who protested against him in New York: “Don't fight politicians”

February 4, 2024 Winston Hale