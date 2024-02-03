Florida governor to send 1,000 soldiers to Texas to stem the flow of immigrants

The official decision has already been made: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will send a thousand soldiers to Texas to stop the flow of immigrants. National Guard troops will cooperate in various missions to control the irregular movement of people along the southern border of the United States.

Florida's Republican Party chairman was blunt in his statement on the matter. “States have every right to protect their sovereignty, and we are pleased to increase our support for Texas. Our reinforcements will help add additional barriers, including razor wire, to the Texas border. “If we don't have a border, we don't have a country.”

Meanwhile, Florida's deputy general, Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, said his state has always helped Texas with border security efforts. “Last spring, the Florida National Guard was one of the first in the nation to conduct Soldier rotations in Texas to support Operation Lone Star.

A growing migration crisis

DeSantis' decision comes amid an immigration crisis that seems out of control for the current Joe Biden administration.

More than 302,000 illegal immigrants attempted to cross the southern border last December, according to official data from Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This is the highest number recorded in a month.

Likewise, the current fiscal year 2024, which began last October, recorded 785,000 people detained by the Border Patrol.

This information seems contradictory if we take into account that the current US president has expanded legal channels for immigration. For example, projects like Parole Humanitarian program for Cubans, Haitians, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans, as well as CBP One application for asylum at the border.