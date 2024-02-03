February 4, 2024

An unexpected busload of Venezuelan immigrants to this California town drew criticism

Winston Hale February 3, 2024 1 min read

A bus carrying Venezuelan migrants arrived at the border in the Fresno area on Thursday.

By Telemundo 33

The Fresno Mission pointed out that the visit was unexpected, but they decided to give them the help they needed.

The institution opened its doors to 19 immigrants; Men, women and children, all Venezuelan refugees, and more buses are expected to arrive, according to the report.

After news of the situation broke, the organization's executive director, Matt Tildin, confirmed that he had received messages with negative comments and criticism about the visit.

“Emails started coming in with questions: Why are you helping undocumented immigrants?” Others said they would cancel their assistance,” he added.

Through a video posted on social networks, Tildin recalled what the main mission of the organization was.

“This is not a political issue, this is one of compassion and basic human dignity,” Tildin said.

He said the Fresno Mission is an institution deeply rooted in Christian values ​​and its duty to respond to the needs of those who find themselves in desperate situations.

“We have an obligation to provide shelter and help to these people, just as Jesus did,” he said.

