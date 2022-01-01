Xi Jinping wishes reunification with Taiwan for the New Year

the President chino Xi JinpingAnd Speech delivered today by End of year In it, he stressed that “the realization of the complete unification of the homeland” is the “common aspiration” of “the Chinese on both sides of the Strait.” TaiwanChinese official media collection.

“We were in Tiananmen after a turbulent historical journey,” Xi, who promised to make efforts to make the Communists The Chinese “keep up with the times”.

After a year in which Beijing’s control of the former British colony was consolidated, Xi stressed that “the homeland has always been concerned about the prosperity of Hong Kong and Macao,” where “through efforts”, one country and two systems may “be stable.”

the President The Chinese, who described himself in the speech as “a person from the countryside” who “suffered from poverty”, recalled the stated achievements of the campaign against extreme poverty in the Asian country, although he emphasized that “there is still a way to go”.

Xi also mentioned the military and police and their disaster rescue efforts, particularly China’s floods in central China’s Henan Province this year, which killed more than 300 people.

the President The Chinese, who has not left the country for nearly two years, noted that in his video meetings with foreign leaders he received “praise” for China’s contribution to combating the epidemic and cited the Asian country’s contribution of “2000 million doses” of vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations.

In addition, he confirmed that his country is “ready” to host the Beijing Olympics. 2022, which will start in February in the Chinese capital, which has announced its diplomatic boycott by countries such as the United States.

Xi Jinping face 2022 Filled with challenges such as managing China’s economic slowdown and the XX Congress of the Communist Party in the fall, it could begin an unprecedented third period among its predecessors in past decades.