December 31, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Since January 1, international roaming will not be charged in these countries

Since January 1, international roaming will not be charged in these countries

Phyllis Ward December 31, 2021 1 min read
(Related video) Movement Demanding the “Right to Compensation” 1:30

(CNN Español) – Postpaid international roaming services will be canceled in the countries of the Andean Community from January 1, 2022, on Friday, according to Colombian President Ivan Duque, who celebrated the measure. The measure is in effect in Ecuador, Bolivia, Colombia and Peru, which make up the bloc.

“With technology we are also bridging the digital divide but above all uniting among the Andean countries,” Duque said in a video posted on his social networks.

This way, residents of these countries will not have to pay any additional charges for international roaming. Resolution 854, a supranational and mandatory regulation, provides for the application of the same terms or rate plans as the country of origin for voice, SMS and data services.

According to a statement from the Andean community, the measure benefits 111 million people in the region. The standard was approved by member states on February 19, 2020.

See also  Attendees at mass events must submit a negative COVID-19 test as well as proof of vaccination

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The Attorney General’s Office notifies Rafael Correa of ​​the start of a preliminary investigation into embezzlement related to the Sucre and Alex Saab compensation system | Politics | News

December 31, 2021 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

Taiwan will take legal action to confiscate its embassy building in Nicaragua

December 30, 2021 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

AMLO protects Ricardo Ravello after reporting Alfaro – El Financiero

December 30, 2021 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

1 min read

Since January 1, international roaming will not be charged in these countries

December 31, 2021 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

The fire in Colorado destroyed hundreds of homes and evacuated thousands

December 31, 2021 Winston Hale
2 min read

The Energy Bureau approves an increase in the electricity bill by 16.8% | agencies

December 31, 2021 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Mauricio Uchmann and Paulina Borola say goodbye to this year’s romantic beach holidays

December 31, 2021 Lane Skeldon