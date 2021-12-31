Since January 1, international roaming will not be charged in these countries

(Related video) Movement Demanding the “Right to Compensation” 1:30

(CNN Español) – Postpaid international roaming services will be canceled in the countries of the Andean Community from January 1, 2022, on Friday, according to Colombian President Ivan Duque, who celebrated the measure. The measure is in effect in Ecuador, Bolivia, Colombia and Peru, which make up the bloc.

“With technology we are also bridging the digital divide but above all uniting among the Andean countries,” Duque said in a video posted on his social networks.

This way, residents of these countries will not have to pay any additional charges for international roaming. Resolution 854, a supranational and mandatory regulation, provides for the application of the same terms or rate plans as the country of origin for voice, SMS and data services.

According to a statement from the Andean community, the measure benefits 111 million people in the region. The standard was approved by member states on February 19, 2020.