Public Health reports 1,149 new cases of Covid-19; Daily positivity up to 31.91%

In Epidemiological Bulletin No. 653 on the progress of the coronavirus in the Dominican Republic, the Ministry of Public Health reported 1,149 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths.

Similarly, it has been indicated that there are currently around 7,236 active cases and 4,247 deaths in total.

In the past 24 hours, 6,896 samples were processed, of which 3,201 correspond to the PCR assay and 3,695 to the antigen test.

This equates to a daily positivity of 31.91% while the positivity of the past four weeks stands at 7.90%.

Since the pandemic began, 419,927 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Dominican Republic.

In this report, the authorities highlight that in the Dominican Republic a total of 2,579,438 samples have been taken since the start of the epidemic, which is equivalent to 246,872 per million people.

hospital occupation

The General Directorate of Epidemiology indicates that about 436 people are hospitalized, or 19% of the family. There are 2,261 beds in the health system.

Beds in intensive care units (ICUs) are 19% occupied, with 114 of the 585 beds available for patients with Covid. Meanwhile, out of 473 fans, 76 are in use, or 16%.