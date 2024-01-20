Without gluten! Make a moist carrot cake to enjoy a delicate dessert

To enjoy a Fluffy candy From the comfort of home, this is delicious Moist carrot cake It will be the perfect recipe to repeat in a short time and then sit down with the whole family or loved ones to enjoy a delicious sweet slice.
But if for some reason at home or diners prefer to enjoy desserts Without glutenWhether for health reasons or just trying to avoid this type of protein, at least with the following recipe, you won't have to worry about it, as it will be bread free of the aforementioned substance.
Discover how easy it is to prepare a delicious dish Moist carrot cake Which, in addition to having an absolutely stunning consistency to tempt the palate, will also have a rich flavor to accompany those afternoon cravings in the company of a hot beverage of every diner's favourite.
ingredients
- 3 medium carrots, grated
- 350 grams of oatmeal
- Half a cup of whole or vegetable milk
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder
- 14 grams baking powder
- 1 teaspoon of baking soda
Favorite brands:
The ones you prefer.
to prepare
- Mix half the amount of grated carrots and add half a cup of vegetable oil to get a homogeneous paste.
- In a bowl, beat the eggs one by one, and when the preparation starts to have a certain volume, add the sugar and beat well, then add what you mixed with the rest of the grated carrots and whole or vegetable milk, mix it with whisking movements until it is completely integrated.
- Sift the flour with the baking powder and baking soda while continuing to mix, then add the cinnamon powder, and whisk one last time.
- Grease a mold with a little butter or vegetable oil, then add the previous preparation, tapping lightly to avoid the formation of air bubbles.
- Bake it for 40 minutes at 180°C. To check if it's done, you can prick the surface with a toothpick, which should come out completely clean, but without the bread being completely dry, it should retain some moisture.
- Unmold, let cool slightly on a rack, decorate as desired, and enjoy a deliciously moist carrot cake.
Nutritional information
- Calories: 215 calories
- Carbohydrates: 46 grams
- Cholesterol: 1 mg
- Proteins: 8 grams
- Sugars: 1 gram
- Fiber: 4 grams
- sodium: 0.0002 mg
- Total fat: 35 grams
- Saturated fat: 1 gram
