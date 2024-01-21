The US$0.50 coin and US$2 bill are legal tender in El Salvador

The BCR announced that both can be used for any payment or transaction nationwide.

The Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador (BCR) has confirmed that the $0.50 coin is legal tender in the national territory and that it can be used for any payment or transaction with different companies and institutions.

The financial institution announced this through a post on its official X account.

The $0.50 coin bears the legend “Half Dollar” and is silver in color, as well as being larger and heavier than the $0.25 coin.

Also in response to a user's concerns, the BCR confirmed that the $2 bill could also be used in the country.

“The US$2 banknote is legal tender in our country and should be accepted in institutions and businesses nationwide,” the BCR said on April 26, 2023.

In the same year, $50 and $100 bills were allowed into circulation. These became effective in March for use in companies and institutions, large and small, in accordance with Article 3 of the Monetary Integration Act.

In this way, the paper currencies allowed to be circulated in El Salvador are as follows: $0.01 coins; $0.05; $0.10; $0.25; $0.50 and $1.00. As well as banknotes of $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100.

Regarding the $1 bill, the BCR explained that in the case of those with an “asterisk or asterisk” at the end of the serial number, this allows us to determine that this bill replaces another bill with printing defects, but makes it clear that “its value is not “changes.”