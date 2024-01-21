Meet the artificially intelligent human beings who will work in the factory

Many humanoid robots have been observed in use, but usually only during experimental phases or within their creators' work areas, as is the case with robots from well-known companies such as Amazon or Boston Dynamics.

However, this is the first time that two companies, Figure and BMW, which have no relations with each other, have decided to conclude an agreement to cooperate using humanoid robots.

Called Figure 01, the startup's robot stands 1.70 meters tall and can lift objects weighing up to 20 kilograms.

It has a total weight of 60 kilograms and can work autonomously for a maximum of 5 hours. This robot has the ability to move at a speed of 1.2 meters per second.

What really sets this robot apart is its ability to operate not based on pre-defined instructions, but thanks to a built-in AI system, similar to ChatGPT, which allows it to learn to perform new tasks just by watching explanatory videos.

The humanoid robots shown in the figure will be deployed at BMW, specifically, at its plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, which currently employs 11,000 people.

