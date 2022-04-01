Within hours, the app will no longer work on these mobile phones

less and less to say “goodbye” The WhatsAppFor different models cell phone. Meta-owned instant messaging platform has long announced that old smartphones from major manufacturers (Samsungand Motorola, Xiaomi and LG) with the app.

As the app is constantly updated to offer new tools and functions, with the advancement of technology sometimes some of their devices and operating systems stop supporting the new features.

New WhatsApp updates launching today, March 31st. Thus, there are many mobile phones that will become obsolete because the app will no longer support certain models with Android and iOS operating systems.

As they explain, the goal of their updates is to “improve their security and privacy system.” This way, if users do not download the new versions of the application and do not change their mobile phones, they will not be able to receive support from the company.

So, people with devices running Android 4.04 and iPhones running iOS 9, or earlier versions, will be careless to use WhatsApp. The same will happen to those who have previous versions of KaiOS 2.4.

What mobile phones will say “Goodbye WhatsApp” as of March 31?

Samsung

Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy S3mini

Galaxy Xcover 2

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Ace 2

Motorola

xiaomi

Hong Mi

Mi2a

Mi2s

Redmi Note 4G phone

Hong Mi 1s

LG

Optimus f7

Optimus L3II Dual

Optimus f5

Optimus L5II

Optimus L5II Dual

Optimus L3II

Optimus L7II Dual

Optimus L7II

Optimization F6

LG Enact

Optimus L4II Dual

Optimus F3

Optimus L4II

Optimus L2II

Optimus F3Q

However, WhatsApp commented that it is possible for the app to continue working on these devices, but they will face other failures and difficulties.