YouTube has a new design for watching videos: this is how the Google application has changed

The new design of the app prioritizes the discovery of new content and comments.



YouTube has a new face. After many years with the same format for organizing its contents while playing a video, now the platform has gotten a radical change and changed the location of suggested videos and comments.

This is a modification that started on April 10 and will be gradually rolled out for the rest of the users around the world. Although the new design has only been done in the web version, the mobile app continues in the same way as of now.

One of the most noticeable changes is the new location of the video title and description. Previously located at the bottom of the screen, it now moves to the player's right. This transfer allows users to read relevant information while still enjoying the content, Which eliminates the need to scroll down to access video details.

In addition, the comments section has also seen a major change. Previously relegated to a limited space, It now extends to the right, prominently next to the video description.

This new design makes it easier to read and participate in the conversation without interrupting content playback.

Another important aspect of the new design is the revamp of video recommendations. Instead of appearing to the side of the main video, they are now displayed below, taking up more space. Recommended video thumbnails are larger and more detailed, making it easier for users to explore and discover new content more effectively.

However, this change also reduces the number of recommendations displayed on each page The content of the shorts is included in the middle of this sectionThe short video section of the platform.

With this design change, the Google app took the opportunity to include a new small section in the interface. Directly between the video information and comments, an advertising banner will appear or be a space for content creators or bands to promote other products. This is a new monetization option for the platform, and was not previously available with the previous interface.

This new YouTube design is a clear change to adapt to the way users consume content, Scrolling down allows you to discover new content and user comments remain on the right.

YouTube's new design represents an important step forward in the platform's evolution. By improving the accessibility and visibility of key elements, the company seeks to provide users with a more satisfying experience, although we will have to wait and see how these changes will be received.

It is important to note that this change is still in the testing phase and has not been widely implemented. but, Once available, there will be no way to return to the previous interface.

YouTube Studio interface with new tagging format, which allows you to tag content created or edited by generative AI.



YouTube will now force content creators to label videos created or edited using artificial intelligence.

To prevent this type of content from being mistaken for real information, channels must: They should now place a transparent tag in the video descriptions or directly in the player.

For content that deals with sensitive topics, e.g Health, news, elections or financeYouTube has decided to implement a more prominent tag. but, Those clearly fictional and animated with special effects are excluded Or where AI is used only as a productivity aid without changing the perception of reality.

Likewise, the use of AI for production tasks, such as generating scripts or content ideas, would not need to be disclosed. And also the video site Creators will not be required to disclose the use of AI for productivity tasks, such as creating scripts or content ideas.