WhatsApp changes its design: what changes in Android

WhatsApp is making changes to adapt to user requests and provide them with greater comfort of use.

WhatsApp already has an update that changes the way users use the app. By changing the design, the platform has rearranged all tabs and icons, especially on Android phones.

This new version has gradually arrived in recent weeks and it is likely that some users have already installed it on their phones. That's why it's important to understand how it works and the most notable changes aimed at making the platform easier to use.

Initially for Android device users, WhatsApp has introduced a new bottom navigation bar instead of the traditional one that was present at the top of the interface.

The messaging app has changed its interface so users can find widgets more easily. (WhatsApp)

This change, similar to the iPhone design, made interacting with the app easier, allowing it to be used with one hand more comfortably and Make use of icons to guide users through the different options available.

Previously, the top navigation bar had four tabs: Chats, Status, Calls, and Communities. However, with the update, these tabs have been moved to the bottom of the screen, similar to iOS.

The reorganization did not remove or add functionality, it simply positioned the tools differently and here's what can be done in each one:

Chats– This tab contains all the conversations, from groups to archived and hidden chats. It is the center of the application.

state : Connection statuses are collected here, as well as broadcast channels. Statuses are a popular WhatsApp feature that allows users to share photos, videos, and SMS that disappear after 24 hours. Whereas channels are a space where a brand or content creator creates posts and users can interact with them.

Communities – This tab is dedicated to the spaces where different groups meet. It's a convenient way to quickly reach specific communities, such as common interest groups or business groups.

CallsAs the name suggests, this tab keeps a history of all the calls and video calls the user makes via WhatsApp. It is a useful tool for tracking communications.

It is important to note that this update is not available for all versions of Android. According to tests conducted by Infobae, the new interface is available in WhatsApp version 2.24.4.76 for Android 9 version PKQ1.190616.001.

However, it is expected to soon be expanded to all Android devices, giving more users the opportunity to enjoy the new and improved app experience.

In addition to the interface changes, The Meta app has announced a major update in response to changes in EU legislationA, specifically in relation to the Digital Markets Act.

This update aims to enable interoperability with other messaging apps, such as Telegram, Signal, and iMessage. This optional feature will allow users to send and receive messages from other platforms, while maintaining end-to-end encryption to protect privacy.

It is important to note that this feature is optional for users, but WhatsApp is obligated to provide it in compliance with European Union legislation. Otherwise, you may face fines and even the possibility of selling parts of the company if you do not comply with applicable regulations.

The EU Digital Markets Act seeks to regulate digital platforms to prevent unfair conditions for both businesses and users, and to ensure the openness and accessibility of digital services.