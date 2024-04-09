The possible main menu that Assassin's Creed Codename Red will contain will be filtered

After the great success it achieved Assassin's Creed Mirage (Although it was not as informative and popular as previous installments such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla) Fans of the Ubisoft Star series are very interested in the next installment, which it is almost 100% known that it will be Assassin's Creed Codename Red. Although this is his code name, it is to be expected Assassin's Creed Shadows will be its real name once it launches.

The fact is that the new delivery is expected to be delivered At the end of this year, So an official presentation by Ubisoft should be imminent. Yes, the work has been announced, but we haven't seen anything practical about it. In fact, you already know that Ubisoft Forward has been confirmed For next June, so that is to be expected Assassin's Creed Codename Red Appears in this broadcast. But in the meantime, Details of the work continue to leak out.

This will be the Assassin's Creed Codename Red menu

he passed Reddit Which a leaked photo echoed that It will bring up the main menu of Assassin's Creed Codename Red. The menu shows an image whose main color is red, and you can see the game logo (without the name of course) and To the two main heroes, Who are the samurai and the killer? In fact, one of the options that can be chosen in the mentioned menu is Possibility of choosing either letter. And since a picture is worth a thousand words, you can see it below:

Obviously, this list is subject to an embargo, so it should not be published on any social network, so it is very likely that Ubisoft will try to identify the leaker to take whatever actions it deems necessary. Anyway, many players have already seen this list, but it's worth noting It doesn't have to be the same one we see when Assassin's Creed Codename Red goes on sale; As there is still time and it is very possible for the French company to make some adjustments.