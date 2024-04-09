This is the best time and place to view a partial solar eclipse in Cuba

Solar eclipse that will occur this afternoon It can be seen throughout Cuba as a partial eclipseThe Institute of Geophysics and Astronomy (IGA) indicated that the best time to observe it would be minutes before three o’clock in the afternoon.

“Tomorrow, Monday, there will be a total solar eclipse, which will be visible in Cuba as a partial eclipse. In Morro de La Habana, the beginning of the eclipse will occur at 13:39 minutes and 55.1 seconds. The Havana government indicated in its statement that the maximum will be at 2:53 pm, while the end will be at 4:05 pm. social networks.

The total duration of the phenomenon will be two hours and 25 minutes, and in the capital, its strength will reach 0.523, which, according to IGA, translates into coverage of the sun’s disk that will reach 42.3 percent of its surface.

The institute explained: “The largest coverage of the sun for this eclipse will be observed in Cuba from Cabo de San Antonio, Pinar del Rio province, at 14 hours, 46 minutes and 20.6 seconds, at a rate of 43.9%.”

Likewise, he noted, “You cannot view the eclipse without adequately protecting your eyesight, because the intensity of the sunlight would be high enough to cause serious and irreversible burns to the retina.”

“The safest protection is obtained by using purpose-designed optical filters. Specialists insisted that homemade filters, such as smoked glass, black nylon or colored film, can be very dangerous and should never be used, as although they attenuate visible light, Some of them allow dangerous ultraviolet rays to pass through.

In this sense, they recommended “not to look directly at the Sun” and to “project the image of the Sun onto a white screen to observe the solar disk indirectly,” either through “a small telescope or even a simple piece of cardboard with a small piece of cardboard.” slot.”

Through them social networksthe IGA has called for an “open observation” at its headquarters located at Calle 212 e/29 y 31, in the La Coronela neighborhood of the municipality of La Lisa.

“A Telementor brand equatorial refractor with a diameter of 63 mm and a focal length of 80 mm will be used through the lenses; the image of the Sun will be projected onto a screen where it can be viewed visually and photographs taken,” the institute announced.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, completely blocking the face of the sun, so the sky becomes dark as if it were dawn or dusk.

As for those in the path of the total eclipse, that is, in places where the moon's shadow completely covers the sun, they will be able to see the total solar eclipse.

However, people outside this path will see a partial solar eclipse, with the Moon blocking only part of the Sun's face, the latter of which is what will happen to the residents of Cuba.