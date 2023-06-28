June 28, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Saturn captured like never before by James Webb

Roger Rehbein June 28, 2023 2 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured a beautiful image of a dramatic cosmic event: the collision of two galaxies. The two spiral galaxies are in the process of merging, and they shine in the infrared wavelength James Webb works in, shimmering with the light of more than a trillion suns.

It’s not uncommon for two (or more) galaxies to collide and merge, but the two galaxies shown in this image are emitting particularly bright infrared light. The pair has a combined name, Arp 220, as they appear as a single object when viewed from Earth. Known as the Ultra Luminous Infrared Galaxy (ULIRG), Arp 220 is much brighter than a typical spiral galaxy like our Milky Way.
A bright beacon amidst a sea of ​​galaxies, Arp 220 shines across the night sky in this view from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. In fact, two spiral galaxies in the process of merging, Arp 220 shines most brightly in infrared light, making it an ideal target for Webb. It is an ultra-bright infrared galaxy (ULIRG) with a luminosity of more than a trillion suns. By comparison, our own Milky Way galaxy has a much more modest luminosity than that of about 10 billion suns. Image: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI Image Processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI)
Arp 220 is 250 million light-years away, but its brilliant brightness meant Webb was able to capture the object using its Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Medium Infrared Instruments (MIRI). By combining data from these two instruments, scientists can see the object in both near-infrared and mid-infrared wavelengths.

See also  With no ads or additional fees, Netflix already includes video games

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Download the latest version of the APK

June 27, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Quantum breakthrough: Scientists reveal a new state of matter

June 26, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

latest apk version

June 26, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Saturn captured like never before by James Webb

June 28, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The Cuban volleyball team sleeps on the floor after a decision by the Cuban Federation

June 28, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Cubans in the US send messages to colleagues on the island

June 28, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

“You’re on time,” ETECSA’s message about five-fold top-ups

June 28, 2023 Zera Pearson